This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Available Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Hukporti (quadriceps) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Hukporti will shed a questionable tag related to a right quadriceps strain and be available Wednesday for the Knicks. He remains a fringe rotation piece, though, and isn't guaranteed to see the floor versus the Kings.