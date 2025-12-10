site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-ariel-hukporti-back-to-g-league | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Back to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
New York assigned Hukporti to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.
Hukporti has 16 appearances to his name at the NBA level this season for an average of 7.9 minutes per contest, so this move will allow him to get some additional reps.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories