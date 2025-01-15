site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Back with parent club
New York recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.
Hukporti will be back with the Knicks to provide added depth in the frontcourt in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, but he's unlikely to see any playing time if the contest is competitive.
