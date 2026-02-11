Hukporti totaled seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Hukporti served as the primary backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns, replacing Mitchell Robinson, who was ruled out as part of his injury management. Hukporti wasn't prolific, but he shot the ball well and racked up five boards along with a swat in just 21 minutes. However, there is no reason to chase him in fantasy outside of very deep formats.