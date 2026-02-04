Hukporti closed with 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 132-101 win over the Wizards.

With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) sitting out and Tuesday's contest getting out of hand early, Hukporti got a chance to shine off the bench as the No. 2 center option behind Karl-Anthony Towns. However, it was the first time that Hukporti logged at least 20 minutes since a Jan. 2 spot start versus the Hawks, and the second-year big man could fall out of the rotation altogether with Robinson expected back Wednesday against Denver.