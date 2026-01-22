Hukporti recorded two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds and one block in 11 minutes Wednesday in the Knicks' 120-66 win over the Nets.

Recalled from the G League's Westchester Knicks prior to Wednesday's contest, Hukporti was outside of head coach Mike Brown's rotation but took the floor for all but one minute of the fourth quarter after New York had built a 32-point lead heading into the final period. Since playing time at the NBA level has been relatively scarce of late for the second-year center, he could rejoin Westchester ahead of Friday's home game against the Windy City Bulls to pick up some extended minutes.