Hukporti recorded nine points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 94-81 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

Hukporti's offensive numbers will not jump off the screen, but his work on the boards and defensively was highly impactful. Hukporti tied for game-highs in rebounds and blocks while also contributing two steals. He was especially dominant on the offensive glass, creating six extra possessions for his team.