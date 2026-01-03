Hukporti chipped in eight points (2-4 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 111-99 loss to the Hawks.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) sidelined for the front end of New York's back-to-back set, Hukporti got the starting nod for the fourth time this season. The second-year center made the most of the opportunity, grabbing a game- and career-high 16 rebounds. He also set a new season-best mark in blocks, matching his career high. Hukporti doesn't offer much fantasy value but could be a viable streaming option whenever Towns and Mitchell are both unavailable.