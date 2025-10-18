Hukporti (illness) posted five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 113-108 preseason win over the Hornets.

Hukporti returned to action after missing Monday's loss to the Wizards due to illness. The second-year big man led the second unit in rebounds during the win. The 23-year-old averaged just 8.7 minutes per game in 25 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, though he could see more playing time behind Mitchell Robinson (rest) this season.