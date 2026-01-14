site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-ariel-hukporti-iffy-for-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Iffy for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hukporti is questionable for Wednesday against the Kings with a right quadriceps strain.
Hukporti is not typically a rotation player for the Knicks when the team is close to full strength, so this news is unlikely to have a big fantasy impact.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories