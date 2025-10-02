Hukporti racked up six points (3-4 FG) and six rebounds across six minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

Hukporti wasn't on the floor for long during the team's preseason opener, but he made his presence felt off the bench, coming four rebounds and four points shy of a double-double in only six minutes. The German import will hope for more performances like this during the preseason to merit a bench role during the regular season.