Hukporti closed Sunday's 144-114 victory over the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with five points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes.

Hukporti logged double-digit minutes for just the third time this postseason, taking advantage of the fact that the game was done and dusted early. Although his role is likely to remain very limited, it is worth noting that opposing teams have started to go in the direction of fouling Mitchel Robinson. Should this continue, Hukporti could be called upon in specific situations, given that he is at least somewhat reliable from the free-throw line.