Hukporti was selected with the No. 58 overall pick by the Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Hukporti has been playing overseas with Riesen Ludwigsburg in the German Bundesliga, and spent time in the Australian NBL before that. The 22-year-old center is a classic big -- a screen-setter who can finish at the basket and protect the rim. He's full of energy and looking to make hustle plays. It seems unlikely he'll see meaningful minutes as a rookie.