Hukporti contributed zero points (0-2 FT) and four rebounds across 13 minutes during Monday's 113-100 victory over the Nets.

Despite playing more than 12 minutes for the first time since Opening Night, Hukporti failed to score for the fifth time in his 10 appearances thus far this season. Even with injuries to multiple key pieces, the big man was unable to play a meaningful role, a trend that is likely to continue moving forward.