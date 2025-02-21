Hukporti totaled two points (1-1 FG), five rebounds and one block in 17 minutes in Thursday's 113-111 overtime win over the Bulls.

Hukporti hasn't had consistent playing time this season, but with Precious Achiuwa thrust into the starting lineup Thursday, the rookie also saw an uptick in playing time. Achiuwa getting minutes at power forward with OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee) banged up bodes well for Hukporti getting more opportunities, at least until Mitchell Robinson (ankle) makes his season debut.