Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Logs two minutes in Game 5 win

Hukporti totaled one rebound, one assist and one block across two minutes during Saturday's 94-90 victory over the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Hukporti saw the floor for a second consecutive contest and ended the 2026 postseason averaging 1.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per tilt across 10 appearances. The 24-year-old big man is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason after playing a limited role in his second campaign. Across 54 regular-season appearances (five starts), Hukporti averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per showing.