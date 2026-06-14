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Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Logs two minutes in Game 5 win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hukporti totaled one rebound, one assist and one block across two minutes during Saturday's 94-90 victory over the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Hukporti saw the floor for a second consecutive contest and ended the 2026 postseason averaging 1.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per tilt across 10 appearances. The 24-year-old big man is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason after playing a limited role in his second campaign. Across 54 regular-season appearances (five starts), Hukporti averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per showing.

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