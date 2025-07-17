Hukporti is out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Pacers due to a left knee sprain, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The severity of the injury is unknown, and Hukporti can be labeled day-to-day going forward. The 2024 second-rounder is trying to make an impression this summer for a more pronounced role ahead of 2025-26, averaging 6.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field over three Summer League outings.