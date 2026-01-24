default-cbs-image
Hukporti was recalled by the Knicks on Friday.

Hukporti had a brief stint with the Westchester Knicks in the G League but already returned to the NBA roster. The big man is averaging 1.6 points and 2.8 boards per game in 29 regular-season appearances for the Knicks in 2025-26.

