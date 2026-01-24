site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-ariel-hukporti-recalled-by-new-york | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Recalled by New York
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 24, 2026
at
9:56 am ET
•
1 min read
Join the Conversation
Hukporti was recalled by the Knicks on Friday.
Hukporti had a brief stint with the Westchester Knicks in the G League but already returned to the NBA roster. The big man is averaging 1.6 points and 2.8 boards per game in 29 regular-season appearances for the Knicks in 2025-26.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories