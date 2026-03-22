Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Recalled from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League on Sunday.
Hukporti has suited up in 48 games for New York this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game. While he'll be available Sunday, there are no guarantees he'll play.
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