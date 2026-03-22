Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Returns from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday.
Hukporti will be available for Sunday's game against the Wizards after suiting up for Westchester earlier in the day. He played 16 minutes in Westchester's 141-131 win over the Greensboro Swarm, finishing with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block.
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