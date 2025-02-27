Hukporti will miss the next four to six weeks for the Knicks after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hukporti went down with a left knee injury during Wednesday's win over the 76ers. The 22-year-old big man logged 16 minutes as a starter before being ruled out for the game, finishing with eight points, two rebounds and one block. New York was already thin in the frontcourt while awaiting the return of Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and now, they will have to pivot once again. Precious Achiuwa will likely see more time on the floor for the Knicks.