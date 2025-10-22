Hukporti is expected to be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener against Cleveland, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Mitchell Robinson is getting the night off for load management Wednesday, so this will likely be only a spot start for Hukporti. The big man averaged just 8.7 minutes per game over 25 regular-season contests a year ago, but Hukporti carries some streaming appeal against the Cavaliers.