Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Sits in SL finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hukporti (knee) did not appear in Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards.
Hukporti was sidelined for Saturday's game due to a left knee sprain. His last Summer League outing came Sunday against the Celtics, when he tallied nine points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist over 22 minutes.
