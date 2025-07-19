Hukporti (knee) did not appear in Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards.

Hukporti was sidelined for Saturday's game due to a left knee sprain. His last Summer League outing came Sunday against the Celtics, when he tallied nine points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist over 22 minutes.