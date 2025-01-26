Hukporti (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Hukporti did not play in Saturday's 143-120 win over the Kings due to an illness, which he is still working through. He has seen sparse playing time even when available, so his absence Monday wouldn't impact New York's big man rotation all that much.
