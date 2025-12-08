Hukporti registered six points (1-2 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Magic.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out Sunday, Hukporti was able to log extended minutes and took advantage of the opportunity, posting season highs in minutes, points, rebounds and blocks. If Towns can't go Tuesday against the Raptors, Hukporti could be in line to see an expanded role again behind Mitchell Robinson.