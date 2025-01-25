site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Won't play against Sacramento
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hukporti (illness) is out for Saturday's game versus the Kings.
Hukporti has received inconsistent playing time for the Knicks this season, so his absence won't affect the team's rotation. Hukporti's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Memphis.
