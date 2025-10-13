Knicks' Ariel Hukporti: Won't suit up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hukporti (illness) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Mike Brown said Monday that Hukporti was expected to suit up, though he's now being held out due to illness. The big man's next opportunity to play will come in Friday's preseason finale against Charlotte.
