Rivers did not practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
With the Knicks' preseason opener happening Friday, it seems unlikely Rivers will be available. Chances are, the team will exercise extreme caution with any type of injury during exhibition play.
