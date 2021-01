Rivers is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against Golden State due to a sore right Achilles.

Rivers hasn't been formally ruled out, but he'll likely miss Thursday's game, and it's possible he could also sit Friday on the second night of a back-to-back set. Frank Ntilikina (knee) is also doubtful, but the Knicks should get Alec Burks (ankle) back from an extended absence.