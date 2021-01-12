Rivers posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 109-88 loss to the Hornets.

Rivers entered the starting five for the first time all season, filling in at shooting guard for the injured Reggie Bullock (hip). Though his line was respectable enough, Rivers' big minutes total is probably the more notable takeaway. If Bullock misses additional time, Rivers could make for an intriguing short-term pickup, given head coach Tom Thibodeau's historic tendencies to run tight rotations with his starters receiving ample playing time.