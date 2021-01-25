Rivers (Achilles) logged 29 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Trail Blazers, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau wasn't shy about reintegrating Rivers into the rotation following a two-game absence, but the 28-year-old did little to make a case for earning major minutes moving forward. In addition to rookie Immanuel Quickley -- who exploded for a career-high 31 points in 24 minutes -- Rivers will also have to fend off Reggie Bullock (neck) for playing time once he's healthy.