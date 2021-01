Rivers will start Monday's game against the Hornets, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old will receive his first start of the season with Reggie Bullock (hip) unavailable Monday. Rivers is averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 26.5 minutes while shooting 48.4 percent from deep off the bench this season, and he figures to have a more significant role at Charlotte.