Rivers scored a season-high 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-100 win over the Jazz.

The Knicks were down by as much as 18 points in the first half and 13 at halftime, but Rivers helped power a comeback by scoring 14 straight points in the fourth quarter and draining four three-pointers in the final five minutes. His output has been up and down in the four games since he made his season debut, but Rivers gives New York a player capable of heating up in a heartbeat as part of the second unit.