Rivers (personal) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Rivers was initially listed as out for Monday's game, but the Knicks' Sunday night injury report denoted him as "available." The veteran guard is now back on the inactive list, so it looks like he'll miss another contest following the birth of his child. Due in part in injuries, Rivers has not appeared in any games for the Knicks since back on Feb. 13.