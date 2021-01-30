Rivers recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes Friday in a 102-81 win versus Cleveland.

Rivers entered Friday's contest having posted a 25-point half during the previous game. Though he was not as dominant against the Cavs, Rivers still scored over 10 points and logged a season-high three steals. He supplied one of his more well-rounded performances and looks to continue doing so after posting poor numbers (1.8 points on a 12.5 field-goal percentage) across six games before his 25-point performance.