Rivers (Achilles) will not play Thursday versus the Warriors, Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com reports.

Rivers was initially considered doubtful for Thursday's game, so it's unsurprising to see him formally ruled out. Frank Ntilikina (knee) will also sit out Thursday after having been considered doubtful, but the Knicks will at least get Alec Burks (ankle) back on the court.