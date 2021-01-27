Rivers recorded 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Jazz.

Rivers did all of his damage in the first half, nailing his first 10 shot attempts on the night in just 12 minutes. He was rewarded with more run in the second half, but he couldn't keep the momentum going, missing all four of his attempts the rest of the way. The excellent scoring night should allow Rivers to retain a key role on the second unit heading into Friday's game against the Cavaliers, but the Knicks' wealth of wing options likely means that he'll need to continue performing well in order to ensure he's a regular in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation throughout the campaign.