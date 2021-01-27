Rivers had 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Jazz.

Rivers entered Tuesday's game having made his past five shots the last time both teams played, when he logged his previous season high of 23 points. He usurped that tally at Utah by scoring 10 shots (five threes) across 12 first-half minutes Tuesday. It's strange that his two best performances (across 13 games this season) are both against the Jazz, considering he averaged 6.9 points across 11 other matchups. Rivers is unlikely to keep giving these high-scoring games serving as a backup option in New York.