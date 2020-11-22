Rivers signed a one-year contract with the Knicks on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rivers declined his player option with the Rockets on Thursday, and he'll join New York on a one-year deal. The 28-year-old tended to be overshadowed by the stars in Houston, but he could compete for a starting role with his new club this season. Rivers shot 70.3 percent from the floor during the 2019-20 season, averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 23.4 minutes per game while coming off the bench in nearly every contest.