Rivers (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against Minnesota, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.
The illness appears to be non-COVID-related, but it will keep Rivers sidelined as the Knicks look to bounce back from an ugly defeat at the hands of the Magic on Wednesday. Rivers was a DNP-CD in that game, as well as the Knicks' previous contest against Atlanta on Monday.
More News
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Picks up another DNP-CD•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Moves out of rotation•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Probable with ankle soreness•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: More well-rounded vs. Cavaliers•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Provides 25 first-half points•
-
Knicks' Austin Rivers: Cleared to play•