Rivers posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes in Saturday's victory over the Pacers.

Rivers made the most of his time on the court, helping carry the Knicks to victory with a pair of key buckets down the stretch in his second game since returning from a groin injury. He could be in line for more minutes as the season progresses if he is able to string together more performances like the one he put together Saturday.