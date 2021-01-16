Rivers recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3PT), two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during the 106-103 loss to Cleveland on Friday.

Rivers has not had many successful shooting nights this season and the trend continued in the loss Friday. The guard has only exceeded 50 percent from the floor twice this season in eight appearances. He also has not produced much outside of his shooting ability and is hard to consider a viable option off the bench for the time being.