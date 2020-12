Rivers (groin) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Rivers has gradually increased his activity in practice while he manages a sore right groin, but he's not quite ready to make his Knicks debut just yet. With Emmanuel Quickley (hip) also listed as doubtful for the contest, head coach Tom Thibodeau will likely turn to Dennis Smith as the top backup to starting point guard Elfrid Payton.