Knicks' Billy Garrett: Signs with Knicks

Garrett signed a contract with the Knicks for the remainder of the season Tuesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett spent the 2018-19 season with the Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 16.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 30 minutes per game in an impressive campaign. He will now, in the team's final five games of the regular season, have the opportunity to prove his worth at the highest level with New York.