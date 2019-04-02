Knicks' Billy Garrett: Signs with New York

Garrett signed a contract with the Knicks for the remainder of the season Tuesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett spent the 2018-19 season with the Knicks' G League affiliate in Westchester, averaging 16.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 30 minutes per game in an impressive campaign. He'll provide the parent club with some depth on the wing over the final five games and could see some rotation minutes with the Knicks having shut down multiple players for the remainder of the season.