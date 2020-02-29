Play

Knicks' Bobby Portis: Back to bench

Portis will return to a reserve role for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Portis drew a spot start in plays of Taj Gibson (back) in Thursday's 115-106 loss to the 76ers. However, Gibson will be returning to Sunday's lineup. As a result, Portis will go back to his usual role of providing depth in the Knicks' frontcourt.

More News
Our Latest Stories