Knicks' Bobby Portis: Back to bench
Portis will return to a reserve role for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Portis drew a spot start in plays of Taj Gibson (back) in Thursday's 115-106 loss to the 76ers. However, Gibson will be returning to Sunday's lineup. As a result, Portis will go back to his usual role of providing depth in the Knicks' frontcourt.
