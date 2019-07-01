Knicks' Bobby Portis: Comes to terms with New York
Portis agreed to a two-year, $31 million contract with the Knicks on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Portis put together the best season of his career across stops with the Bulls and the Wizards during the 2018-2019 campaign, putting up 14.2 points along with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 50 contests. Washington did extend a qualifying offer to the 24-year-old big man, though they've since rescinded that offer, allowing for Portis to sign as an unrestricted free agent, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. His stellar play has earned himself a payday, and he'll likely enter the starting lineup at one of the forward positions alongside Julius Randle and Kevin Knox, assuming the deal is finalized.
