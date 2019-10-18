Knicks' Bobby Portis: Coming off bench Friday
Portis will come off the bench Friday against the Pelicans, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Portis started Wednesday as coach David Fizdale continues to tinker with his lineup. In two preseason appearances, he's averaged 26.6 fantasy points across 30.1 minutes.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...