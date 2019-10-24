Knicks' Bobby Portis: Could hang on to starting spot
Coach David Fizdale intimated after Wednesday's season opener that Portis could be his regular starter at center, The Athletic reports.
The Knicks were without Mitchell Robinson (ankle) on Wednesday, but Fizdale told reporters that he likely would've started Portis at center even if Robinson was available. "Whether Mitchell was playing or not, I probably was going to come to this conclusion," Fizdale said. "This conclusion", of course, refers to the starting designation, which had been a subject of contention throughout training camp. While Robinson demonstrated immense shot-blocking potential as a rookie, it appears Fizdale prefers the veteran Portis, at this point.
