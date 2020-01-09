Knicks' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in spot start
Portis ended with 13 points (5-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 loss to the Jazz.
Portis shifted into the starting lineup with Julius Randle (personal) away from the team. Portis managed a decent line, although his 13 points came on an inefficient 5-of-17 from the field. He is outside the top-200 this season and his lack of across the board production limits his value even when he is afforded substantial playing time.
